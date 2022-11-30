World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - All Dragon Glyph locations

Dragon Glyphs are likely among the first collectables you’ll want to track down while levelling in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They turn your already brilliant Dragonriding mount into an amazing method of travel across the Dragon Isle.

There are 48 in total, spread across all four zones:The Waking Shores, Ohn'Ahran Plains, The Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. While the game does give you hints when you’re close, it can still be hard to track them all down.

To help out, we’ve written up this guide on all the Dragon Glyph locations, so you can round them all up as fast as possible.

Waking Shore Dragon Glyphs

(See Marked) All 11 non-mandatory glyphs in The Waking Shores.

Obsidian Throne - Make your way to the Throne room with Wrathion and Sabellian, then use your drake to scale the building. When on the roof, you’ll see the cliff face behind the building has rocky areas where you can land. Use your skyward accent to make your way to the lava lake at the top, where you can find the glyph.

Obsidian Bulwark - From the flight point, fly south and you can find the glyph on top of a big rock formation. Use Skyward Accent if you need more height.

Ruby Life Pools Peak - South West of the Ruby Lifepools there's a massive rocky cliff with the glyph right at the top. Using Skyward Accent from the flight point to gain some height, then use it again if you need to get on top of the rocks. A helpful tip is to head west along the cliff, where the roof is at its shortest. From there, simply using skyward accent to continue all the way to the peak, where a dwarf will be waiting for you.

Flashfrost Enclave - From the Ruby Life Points flight point, Skyward Accent up and fly south. On top of a rocky overpass south of the dungeon entrance, you can find the glyph.

Crumbling Life Archway - From the Ruby Life Pools flight point, mount up and dive off the edge to gain momentum, then fly north towards the crumbling life archway. You'll see the glyph in mid air beneath a massive doorway. We recommend landing on the roof above the glyph, then gliding down.

Overflowing Spring - North of the Obsidian Bulwark, there's a giant cliff with a lot of water elementals on top. Make you way there, then fly up to its tallest point. You can find the glyph at the peak.

Life Binder Observatory - North East of the Uktalut flight point, there's a bunch of towers on top of a mountain. Once up there, you'll find gale winds that can grant upwards momentum (you need to complete the Ohn ' Ahran plains campaign quests first). Use both these and skyward accent to make your way on top of the tallest tower, where the glyph is waiting.

Scalecracker Peak - for this glyph, Start at Wingrest Embassy and start heading north up the volcano. This is a massive climb, although the volcano thankfully is covered in ridges and rocky platforms you can rest on when you run out of vigor. Use Skyward Accent to make your way to the top, then you can find the glyph at the peak.

Wingrest Embassy - From the Wingrest Embassy flight point, journey south west. You can find a glyph on top of a small tower left of the road headed south.

Dragonheart Outpost - From the Skytop Observatory flight point, glide North West towards a large tower. In the inside of that tower near the top you can find a glyph!

Skytop Observatory Tower - From the Skytop Observatory flight point, walk South East and you'll see the twin towers. Using three vigor, fly up to the tallest tower and collect the glyph. If you're not confident you can make it, you can land on the smaller of the two characters, wait until your vigor recharges, then make the rest of the journey.

Ohn‘Ahran Plains Dragon Glyphs

(see marked) All 12 glyph locations.

Rubyscale Outpost - On the path south from the Dragonscale Basecamp flight point into the Ohn‘Ahran Plains, you can find a glyph on the road above a bridge.

Mirewood Fen - Head West down the road from the Timberstep Outpost flight point, then head north up the road towards the Waking Shore. You can find the glyph along this road, a short distance above the ground.

Rusza'thar Reach - From the Rusza'thar Reach flight point, face East towards the mountain and start flying to the peak. At the top, you'll find the glyph above a tower.

Ohn'Ahra's Roost - North of the Maruukai flight point, there is an absolutely gigantic mountain. What you've got to do is use Skyward Accent to gradually make your way up the rocky surface, stopping where necessary. At the peak, on top of a lovely statue of Ohn'Ahra, you can find a glyph.

Nokhuden Hold - Start from the Broadhoof Outpost and fly West. Behind the giant bird statue, there's a massive mountain. You know the drill! Use Skywards Accent to make your way up the rocky surface, and you can find the glyph at the top, above the clouds.

Emerald Gardens - Start from the Shady Sanctuary flight point and look south. You'll see a building on a cliff face next to a waterfall. Fly up to this building, and you'll see the glyph above the nearby waterfall.

The Eternal Kurgans - From the Teerakai flight point, fly South West until you reach the bottom right corner of Teerakai behind a giant burial mound. In front of the mountains there, you'll find a glyph high up in the sky.

Szar Skeleth - From the Teerakai flight point, fly South East until you reach a big ruined tower. On top of this tower, you'll find a glyph.

Mirror of the Sky - From the Ohn'iri Springs flight point, fly West along the south side of the lake. South of the lake, there's a big mountain. You can find the glyph high up between this mountain and the lake.

Windsong Rise - From the Ohn'iri Springs flight point, fly North East to a hill where storm elementals can be found. On top of this hill, there's a spiral pattern on the floor in front of some ceremonial stones. From there, look directly up. You'll see the glyph above the stones.

Ohn'iri Springs - From the Ohn'iri Springs flight point, look south towards the mountain nearby. Up in the sky by this mountain is your next glyph! Use Skyward Accent to gain height and grab it.

Dragonspring Summit - From the Ohn'iri Springs flight point, fly East to the roaring springs (follow the water upwards).In front of the massive dam on the East side, you can find the glyph overlooking the roaring springs.

The Azure Span Dragon Glyphs

(see marked) All 12 glyphes in The Azure Span

Forkriver Crossing - From the Forkriver Crossing flight point, follow the road south towards the Azure Span. A short distance above this road before you reach the big trees is the glyph.

Creektooth Den - Fly East from the Three Falls Lookout flight point. Just north of the orange clearing is a large destroyed tree, with the glyph on top of it.

Brakenhide Hollow - Travel north from Iskarra and into the Brakenhide Hollow. On the West side of the Hollow, on top of a large rock, is a big tree. Next to this tree, overlooking the Hollow below, is the glyph.

Azure Archives - From the Azure Archives flight point, travel right to the top of the massive tower nearby by using one of the magic circles on the ground nearby. Once you reach the top, you'll find the glyph on the south edge.

Zelthrak Outpost - Fly South East from Camp Antonidas. You'll soon reach Zelthrak Outpost, which is mostly just ruins and enemy mobs. However, next to the massive tree on the East side of the Outpost, you can find a glyph high up partially hidden by its leaves.

Imbu - From the Camp Nowhere flight point, fly South West to where the river meets the sea. You find yourself at a waterfall on top of a massive cliff face. Fly off this waterfall, and you'll find the glyph in the air below. You may want to make sure your hearthstone is off cooldown, or you have enough vigor to make it back up, before you do though as it's quite the drop!

Ruins of Karnthar - From Camp Nowhere, fly East until you reach a ruined tower across a bridge. On top of the East-most tower, you'll find the glyph.

Lost Ruins - From Camp Nowhere, take the road north towards Vakthros until you reach the Lost Ruins. Once there, you'll find a lot of ruined towers. On top of the tallest tower, to the south of the area, is your glyph!

Vakthros Range - From the Rhonin's Shield flight point, fly South East until you reach Vakthros Range where lava and ice are clashing. Fly on top of this area, and you'll find the glyph in the air to the south.

Rhonin's Shield - Start at the Rhonin's Shield flight point, then follow the road heading South. On the way you'll see a tower embedded in stone. The glyph can be found at the top, inside the broken roof.

Cobalt Assembly - Start from the Cobalt Assembly flight point, and head West into the area proper. You'll see a super rad, giant castle on the Western side. Fly up to the peak of this structure, and you'll find the glyph. There are numerous smaller towers on the way if you need to recover vigor.

The Fallen Course - On the road that leads from the Azure Span into Thaldraszus, you can find the final glyph in the zone above the road, next to a ruin and a bridge.

Thaldraszus Dragon Glyphs

(see marked) The final 12 glyph locations

South Hold Gate - From the Garden Shrine flight point, follow the road south until you reach the South Hold Gate. From there, fly upwards on top of the 2nd tallest tower to find your glyph.

Stormshroud Peak - From the Gelikyr Post flight point, fly directly South West towards the massive mountain, Climb this mountain using Skyward Accent, and you'll find your glyph at the peak! It is quite the climb, so be sure to stop when you can on the way up to recharge vigor.

Gelikyr Overlook - From the Gelikyr Post flight point, climb the stairs south until you reach a bridge headed West. Above that bridge is your glyph.

Passage of Time - From the Gelikyr Post flight point, follow the path South East towards The Temporal Conflux until you reach the Passage of Time. Above a broken tree on the road, you'll find the next glyph.

Temporal Conflux - From the Temporal Conflux flight point, look east and start flying. You'll pass over three trees and a small building, and eventually see a massive tower. Scale this tower, and your glyph will be waiting!

Tyrhold - From the Gelikyr Post flight point, fly North East until you reach Tyrhold. Once there, scale the Tyrhold until you reach the glowing peak. Next to this peak is a small floating rock formation, which has the glyph nestled on it.

Vault of the Incarnates - Start from the Vault of the Incarnates flight point, then Skyward Accent North. You'll see the glyph a short distance away, floating over some lava.

Thaldraszus Apex - This is the tallest point on the entire continent. Start from the Vault of the Incarnates flight point with full vigor, and get as much height while flying south as you can. You won't be able to make it to the peak in a single attempt, even with six vigor, so be sure to keep an eye out for spots you can stop off at on the way to the top. We found climbing from the West was easiest.The glyph can be found on the peak.

Algeth'ar Academy - Start from the Algeth'era flight point and head East.until you reach the dungeon entrance, Further east of that, you'll see a giant tower. Fly to the top to find your glyph on the inside of the roof dome.

Veiled Ossuary - Start from the Veiled Ossuary flight point and make your way north, until you find a giant tower. Climb to the top of this tower, and you'll find the glyph on the top floor inside the dome.

A lgeth'era - Start from the Algeth'era flight point. Right next to you facing North is a giant tower. Fly to the top of it and your glyph will be waiting!

Valdrakken - Make your way up to The Seat of the Aspects and fly to the top of the giant dome roof via the outdoors platforms. On top of a pire, right at the tippity top, is your final glyph. Congrats!

That wraps up our guide on all the Dragon Glyph locations! For more Dragonflight guides, check out our Dragonflight professions guide, as well as our tips for getting to level 70 as fast as possible.