World of Warcraft players will soar to the Dragon Isles in the Dragonflight expansion

Blizzard has announced Dragonflight, the latest expansion for World of Warcraft which brings dragonriding and more to the game.

The expansion will take you to the Dragon Isles, which is the original home and origin place of dragonkind. After 10,000 years of dormancy, the dragon aspects have returned home and this includes the once destructive black dragonflight.

With an increased max level of 70, you will level through four new zones in the Dragon Isles: Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.

The expansion features the new mail wearing Dracthyr race, the first ever combination race and class and a solely dedicated Evoker. Depending on the class specialization chosen, dracthyr can combat enemies from range as a damage dealer or bolster allies as a healer.

The Evoker class has two specializations that mix magics of the dragonflights and ranged damage. The specialization, Devastation, draws on red and focused blue magic, while the healer specialization, Perseveration, utilizes rejuvenating green and bronze magic.

There is also a new spell type exclusive for the Dracthyr, Empower, that enables them to charge other spells for a greater effect. Empower can be paired with a strafing Deep Breath flight attack, which spews fire in a direct line beneath the Dracthyr. They can also knock foes back a short distance with a leafy Wing Buffet spell.

Players who create dracthyr Evokers will be able to design both the draconic avatars that they embody in battle, and the humanoid Visage used interact with the citizens of Azeroth. Dracthyr Evokers begin the game at level 58, with a unique starting questline.

All players will be able to learn the art of Dragonriding with the expansion, and will have a drake companion that can be customized in appearance and trained to soar through the sky more effectively as you progress through the expansion.

With the Dragonflight expansion you can expect a new raid which takes you into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates. You will need to stop them before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects.

New dungeons will see you fighting to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, and defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight.

The expansion also features an overhaul of the HUS and UI, talents, and professions.

The new talent system will allow you to make more creative choices without compromising effectiveness, and will provide you with more meaningful options. With the imporved professions, crafters will find a new features and tools including player-driven work orders, new equipment, and a new specialization system.

You will find the updated UI refreshes the World of Warcraft user interface with improvements to the look and feel of the minimap, and new options to customize different aspects to your tastes.

A release date was not provided for the expansion, but you can opt-in for a chance to beta test Dragonflight before it's released.