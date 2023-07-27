Bethesda’s highly anticipated space-faring RPG is on its way, with Starfield soaring onto our PC’s and Xbox’s on September 6.

While we’ve been privy to plenty of information about the game, intended to manage our expectations, many of us still have a couple of unanswered questions. Alas, the chances are that if you’re questioning it, Todd Howard has probably answered it in one way or another. He’s even declared that space fishing will not be in Starfield. What a shame.

Anyways, one of the best things about most Bethesda RPG’s is the ability to mod them. Sure, Skyrim and Fallout: New Vegas are perfectly fine games as is (or at least, they were), but with mod support, you can turn these games into an RPG playground where you can do whatever you want. Of course, this means that keen fans are asking one very important question; will Starfield have mods?

Will Starfield have mods?

Good news. Starfield will allow mods at launch, and Bethesda is very supportive of its modders.

Back in 2021, Todd Howard participated in a Reddit AMA, to which he was asked about mod support for Starfield. The director responded, “Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

Catch Todd Howard talking about Starfield and mods at 41:16.

Last month, Todd Howard further shared his thoughts on Starfield and mods when asked about mod support during the Kinda Funny Xcast. “I think Starfield is going to be a modder’s paradise. It’s part of our DNA here, we’ve been doing it for over 20 years.”

Howard explains just how much modding is important to the Bethesda community, “We’ve usually been classically single-player. That has been our community and people are still modding our games and playing them, so we’re doing a lot of it.”

Clearly hoping that Starfield has the same legacy as Bethesda’s other famous RPG’s, which are still played today - usually with mods - by many, Howard continues, “I think one of the things that I’ll call out is it’s important for us just to enable that [mod support] but to participate, to make it easy for them [modders] to make it not just a hobby but a career. So, we’re looking forward to what everyone’s going to do with Starfield.”

So, modders and mod enjoyers can rejoice, as this expansive RPG is going to allow you to mod it just as much as you want. I wonder just how long it’ll take for someone to create a mod that does, actually, allow us to romance aliens. Probably not long.

If you’re excited for Starfield and its endless amount of procedurally-generated planets, then you’ll want to take a look at this one keen fan who has managed to work out the entirety of Starfield’s skill tree. A truly impressive feat for a game that is over a month away from release.

That said, you can play Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X/S from September 6, or September 1 if you pre-order.