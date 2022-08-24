Where Winds Meet is a lovely RPG set in the final days of the Ten Kingdoms era of Chinese history

Where Winds Meet is an upcoming game where you forge your destiny in the final days of the Ten Kingdoms era of Chinese history.

The open-world action-adventure RPG was announced during gamescom Opening Night Live, and is in development at emerging game development house Everstone Studio.

In the game, you will take part in fast-paced martial arts battles, experience different occupations with their own quests, and explore a large game world both beautiful and full of secrets.

Where Winds Meet's background begins in China during the twilight of the Ten Kingdoms. Here, the last emperor of the Southern Tang Dynasty, Li Yu, ruled the world as the emperor but was better known as the Immortal King of Poetry. It was his love for poetry, not power, that eventually lost him the war and saw him become a prisoner of Song.

During the three years of incarceration, Li yearned for his country and lover incessantly. After realizing his fate lay in a cup of poisoned wine, he turned those longings into the masterpiece called “The Beautiful Lady Yu”.

The game is set during an era of war conflict at the beginning of the Northern Song Dynasty. Here, you take on the role of a wandering swordsman who has used their martial arts and sword fighting skills to survive countless foes. In this world, you must choose between upholding your code of morals to protect the innocent and fight for justice, or, live only for yourself and risk further chaos and despair seeping into the land.

Combat in the game features fast-paced Wuxia-style battles, where you can counter enemy blows, use Tai Chi to deflect attacks or use acrobatics to strike from all angles. You will have access to several martial arts skills and ranged weapons, allowing you to use a mixture of abilities to defeat enemies.

The world of Where Winds Meet is also home to different wild animals and supernatural creatures that will require unique approaches to battle. Your martial arts skills will also be used to explore the world by scaling walls, leaping across rooftops, and sprinting across waves. Your horse will also carry you across the land with speed.

While combat will play a role in the game, you can choose to be who you want. You can be a doctor who saves lives, or a merchant earning as much gold as possible.

The game also features a free-construction system with over 600 components that allow you to build structures. You can choose to live freely and ignore side activities to pursue the main story and face the most dangerous enemies in the realm.

Where Winds Meet is coming to PC and is without a release date, but a beta is planned for sometime this year.