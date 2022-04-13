Weird West becomes overrun with zombies in the game's first event

Over 400,000 players have played Weird West since its release on March 31, and WolfEye Studios is celebrating with a zombie apocalypse.

That's right. The undead are rising from their graves, spreading across the land, and leaving a terrible sickness in their wake.

This marks the first in a series of planned live events for the game that will soon grow to include new story events, encounters, expansions and Journeys. In the video above, you not only get a look at the zombies event, but also a look at the planned roadmap.

Originally set for a January release before being move to March, Weird West was developed by a team made up of former Arkane Studios devs and features a simulated sandbox world set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West.

In it, you will go on a journey through the story of a group of unusual heroes and will become a legend due to the decisions you make. Each character has its own origin story, and you will move from one to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Each playthrough is unique and tailored to your actions, because everything counts, and characters, factions, and even places will react to the choices you make.

You can even form a posse or go it alone and play by your own rules with your own particular motives.

Weird West is availale for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.