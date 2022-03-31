Does Weird West live up to its name? Critics weigh in on this dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West

Weird West releases today for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and critics have weighed in on whether or not you should immerse yourself in the simulated sandbox world from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey.

Developed by WolfEye Studios and brought to you by Devolver Digital, Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures.

You will go on a journey through the story of a group of unusual heroes and will become a legend due to the decisions you make. Each character has its own origin story, and you will move from one to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Each playthrough is unique and tailored to your actions, because everything counts, and characters, factions, and even places will react to the choices you make.

You can even form a posse or it alone and play by your own rules with your own particular motives.

Below you will find a list of scores based on ten being the highest unless noted.

Weird West reviews - all the scores