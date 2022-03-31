If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Wild West Werewolf

Does Weird West live up to its name? Critics weigh in on this dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West

Critics come out with guns blazing.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Weird West releases today for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and critics have weighed in on whether or not you should immerse yourself in the simulated sandbox world from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey.

Developed by WolfEye Studios and brought to you by Devolver Digital, Weird West is a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures.

Watch on YouTube

You will go on a journey through the story of a group of unusual heroes and will become a legend due to the decisions you make. Each character has its own origin story, and you will move from one to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Each playthrough is unique and tailored to your actions, because everything counts, and characters, factions, and even places will react to the choices you make.

You can even form a posse or it alone and play by your own rules with your own particular motives.

Below you will find a list of scores based on ten being the highest unless noted.

Weird West reviews - all the scores

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch