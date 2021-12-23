Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios announced (thanks RPG Site) that action RPG/immersive sim hybrid Weird West would be delayed to March 31 to make it more immersive and weird, pushing the game two months past its original release date of January.

Made up of veterans of immersive sim exemplars like Dishonored and Prey, WolfEye Studios aimed to make a game with a western setting mixed with stranger, supernatural elements in the mold of something like Diablo meets Fallout. Creative director Raf Colantonio explained the reasoning behind the delay:

Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim elements built on the WolfEye team's experience with Dishonored and Prey. Early feedback is fantastic but, as is the case with any immersive sim, there are a lot of variables that can lead to unintended consequences. More time is needed to deliver an experience that the community expects from WolfEye and Devolver. The team understands that this might be a disappointment to folks, but want to ensure that the game they've worked on for years is launched in the best form possible.

Announced in 2020 during a Devolver Direct, Weird West touted its team made up of Arkane Studios devs. Then, back in October, the release date was set for January, though obviously WolfEye now feels like it needs more time to deliver the best game it can. Hopefully it will be worth the wait when it does hit.

Weird West will be available March 31, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.