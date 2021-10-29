The first of a collection of new trailers for Weird West, the new action RPG / immersive sim coming from developer Wolfeye Studios and published by the honest folks at Devolver Digital, has dropped. This video showcases a new look at gameplay and an announcement of a January 11 release date. The game will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The trailer, which features voice over commentary by creative director, Raphael Colantonio, provides a quick peek at the start of Bounty Hunter Jane Bell’s story. Jane is one of five protagonists playable in Weird West, and it's your job as the player to find out who kidnapped your husband and murdered your son.

In the trailer, Ralphael explains that one of the major goals with Weird West is “for everything that seems interactive to actually be interactive.” The trailer goes on to show the player throwing bottles to distract enemies, search through containers and bodies in search of loot, move bodies, and both light and extinguish fires. We also get a cool moment where Jane leaps from a ledge only to take out enemies in slow motion, al a Dead Eye in Red Dead Redemption.

The trailer also shows us a slew of RPG elements to compliment all the action. The first of which being another character’s ability screen, where it appears you can improve and modify their unique skills. We also see the world map, where you can travel across vast distances to places both familiar and mysterious.

Weird West comes from WolfEye Studios, the new team of Arkane co-founder Raphael Colantonio.

You can pre-order the game right now on Steam, and those who do will receive an in-game horse called Calamity as a little bonus.This steed looks like quite the boon for players early on, providing a myriad of bonuses such as additional bags to store items in and some gear to help out early in your adventure.