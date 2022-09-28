Weird West makes the Bounty Hunter Journey free on Steam

Developer Wolfeye is celebrating the six-month anniversary of Weird West by making the entirety of the Bounty Hunter Journey free to all Steam players.

The Bounty Hunter Journey is the first of Weird West's five journeys, and you can download it off Steam.

Watch on YouTube Weird West - Play the 'Bounty Hunter Journey' for Free on Steam

If you like what you play, the game is on sale this weekend for 50% off on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG. On Steam, save files made while playing the free Bounty Hunter Journey will also carry over to the full game once purchased.

Weird West was developed by a team of former Arkane Studios developers and features a simulated sandbox world set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West. In it, you will go on a journey through the story of a group of unusual heroes and become a legend due to the decisions you make. Each character has an origin story, and you will move from one to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Each playthrough is unique and tailored to your actions because everything counts, and characters, factions, and even places will react to the choices you have made. You can even form a posse or go it alone and play by your own rules with your own particular motives.

Since its release in March, the game has evolved to include fully revamped and rebalanced RPG systems and economy, more diverse secondary locations, loot and encounters, new combat tuning options and balancing, alternative aiming system, increased non-lethal options, reworked companion AI, completely overhauled UI, and a permadeath mode.

Alongside PC, the game is also available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.