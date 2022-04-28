Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt - Dirty Work Quest guide

Dirty Work is the first real quest you get following the tutorial in Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. Not only does it take you out into the world where you have to fend off other players, but it also requires a bit of combat and exploration on your part.

If you’re struggling with this quest, this short guide will take you through each major step so you can finish off this quest as soon as possible.

Finding the Explosives

The first stage of this quest requires you to go out into Prague and track down some explosives for Kirill. You’re given hints that say it’s somewhere near the Burning Church and the Terrace, but aside from that you’re left to track it down.

Check your map and look just east of the Burning Church. You should see a red square over the rooftops left of an Entity camp. Head to this square, which marks the rough location of the explosive, and climb to the rooftops.

Once on top, look around until you find a shack with some old computers inside. On the desk next to these computers you’ll find the item you need to progress the quest.

Finding a crossbow

This step requires you to find a crossbow and deal 75 damage with it. For this step duel wield akimbo crossbows won’t do the trick, you have to find the larger version of the ranged weapon for your progress to count.

You can find crossbows naturally around the map at loot points (you can see these by using your vampire sense and travelling to blue circles you see). However, you may want to try rushing to a ranged weapon store in case they have one hidden away. You can find these by the gun icon on the minimap.

Once you have it, all you have to do is deal some damage with it! You can do this to either other players or entity soldiers, so go try it out!

Run 1000 metres

This step is easy enough, and just requires you to venture out into Prague and run 1000 metres. There’s no trick here, just go out into some games and try your best to win. You’ll find you finish up this step in no time at all.

That concludes our guide on the Dirty Work Quest. For more Bloodhunt guides, check out our beginner’s guide hub filled with other useful articles. Alternatively, if you’re interested in some behind the scenes info on the game, we have an interview with the game’s technical director on Why Sharkmob chose PS5 for Vampire Bloodhunt’s lead platform.