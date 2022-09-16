Valheim coming to PC Game Pass at the end of this month

Iron Gate's early access darling Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass on September 29, and it will feature full cross-play support with Steam.

Cross-play support will extend to Xbox when it releases on Xbox Game Pass in spring 2023.

Valheim – PC Game Pass and Xbox Announcement Trailer

Upon its arrival on Xbox, the Viking survival game will be a console exclusive at launch. When it releases for PlayStation isn't known as of press time.

Iron Gate plans to release the next update to the game, Mistlands, later this year. The update will focus more on adventure and exploration than building and features a new forest biome.

The Mountains update was the latest content release, and it arrived back in March.

Valheim was released through Steam Early Access in 2021, and it is a rather brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. In it you craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and fight mighty foes while trying to carve out your own version of Valhalla in the wilderness.

Since its release in early access, the game has moved over 10 million copies and had an all-time peak of over 500 players at one point.

If are just jumping into the game or need help with anything else related to it, this link will take you to our hub page which is full of Valheim guides and news.