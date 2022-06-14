Viking survival game Valheim is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in spring 2023

Coffee Stain and Iron Gate have announced Viking survival game Valheim will be arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in spring 2023. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The game will also come to Xbox’s PC Game Pass catalog, alongside a launch on the Microsoft Store this fall.

The news was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended showcase.

Both the upcoming Microsoft Store and Xbox console releases will have full crossplay support at release, allowing you to play with friends on Steam, the Microsoft Store, or on Xbox.

Developers Piktiv and Fishlabs will lead the development of the Microsoft Store release and upcoming 2023 Xbox which will allow Iron Gate to continue the development of the core Valheim experience and its upcoming content.

The news comes on the heels of a Q3 release announcement for the Mistlands biome.

Since its launch in Early Access on Steam, the game has sold 10 million copies in just over one year and has seen a player peak of 502,000.

“We’re beyond delighted to see the world of Valheim and our amazing community open up to even more people, and let our PC Vikings team up with their console shield brothers and sisters in the near future,” said Henrik Tornqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible teams at Piktiv and Fishlabs who are continuing to work tirelessly on the Microsoft Store and Xbox ports, enabling us to focus on the Mistlands update and our exciting journey through Early Access.”

“Since its launch we’ve wanted to make Valheim as accessible to as many people as possible - regardless of what platform they’re playing on - and it's so satisfying to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition with these Microsoft and Xbox announcements.” Albert Safstrmm, VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain said.

With Piktiv and Fishlabs supporting these efforts, and the Iron Gate team steaming ahead with our next major update this year, we’re so excited to open the gates of Valheim to PC Game Pass users soon, as well as Xbox players for the first time in 2023.”

Valheim is available on Steam Early Access for PC and Linux.