Valheim's Mountain update is live alongside controller support and pause feature in single-player

Valheim's Mountain update is live alongside controller support and pause feature in single-playerThe patch also optimizes the game for the Steam Deck.
Iron Gate has released the Mountains update for Valheim which introduces caves to the game.
Now you can finally discover the frozen caves where the fenrings' brethren reside. This update also comes with a new event involving one of the new creatures.
In this patch, the game has also been optimized the game for Steam Deck. It also includes full controller support for PC, and a pause feature in single player.
The devlopers noted that the update forces a fresh location generation of the game worlds which will cause slightly longer loading times the first time you open them - and it might slightly move some boss locations. The Frost Caves will also only appear in previously unexplored areas.
Iron Gate is also working on the Mistlands update, and posted some new concept art on the game's Steam page.
You can look over the patch notes below.
Valheim Mountains Update
New Content
- Frost Caves
- Anniversary drinking horn added
Fixes and Improvements
- Pause function in singleplayer
- Full controller support (Gamepad legend and alternative glyphs)
- Gamepad text input when running through in steam big picture mode
- UI, settings, and Steam Deck fixes
- FPS Limiter and reduced background performance
- Split dialog can take numeric input
- Signs can now be built without a workbench
- Bug fixes and quality of life improvements
- Armor stand now supports atgeirs and shield styles
- Nomap mode tweaks
New Content
- Frost Caves added as a new dungeon (Will only appear in unexplored areas)
- New enemies: Ulv, Cultist, Bat
- New crafting materials: Red jute, Fenring hair, Fenring claw
- New armor set: Fenris Coat, Fenris Leggings, Fenris Hood (equip all at once for an extra bonus!)
- New weapon: Flesh Rippers (Fists)
- New build pieces: Red jute carpet, Red jute curtain, Standing brazier
- New event: “You stirred the cauldron”
Fixes and Improvements
- FPS limiter setting and option to reduce GPU usage when minimized, menu FPS capped to 60
- Various console command improvements and additions, see console ‘help’
- Fixed some dungeon parts not being fully deterministic (ends)
- Nomap mode improvements (vegvisr alternative, nomap is server setting, max distance for shouting, random build/spawn rotation, ‘noportals’ command)
- Resolution now only shows refresh rate when forcing exclusive fullscreen
- Various UI fixes
- Changed name of Unarmed skill to Fists
- Helmets covering the player character’s face should now hide beard
- “Reduce background performance” is available as a setting
- Recipes for Jack-o-turnip + Yule stuff disabled
Quality of Life
- Building marker is more subtle and indicates piece rotation
- Corpse run gives carry weight bonus to compensate for unequipped belt
- Crafting stackable items while having full inventory now possible if there are available stack slots
- Fixed a bug where sometimes stackable items won’t be taken when having full inventory and pressing ‘Take All’ in a chest
- Chat can now be closed using esc, mouse or gamepad B
Gamepad Support
- Full controller support
- Controller legend visible in pause menu and settings
- Controller text input when running in Steam big picture mode. Chat, characters, signs, pets etc can now be named using the controller.
- Controller mapping of all game features
- Context menus will now always show controller buttons when using controller
- Alternative controller glyph style option
- Skills window scrollable with gamepad
- Crafting can be canceled if pressing the button again (like with mouse)
- Fixed some missing/misplaced gamepad tooltips
Steam Deck
- Steam Deck controller layout shows when playing on Steam Deck
- Loads default settings catered to the Steam Deck
Localization
- Improvements for several community translated languages