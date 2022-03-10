Ubisoft launches Skull and Bones Insider Program

Aspiring pirates interested in Skull and Bones can now apply for a chance to participate in future tests and live phases.

Ubisoft has opened up the Insider Program for Skull and Bones, which provides the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the game while also providing real data and feedback.

This won't be a series of demos, but full-on playing current builds and it sounds as though you will need to have ample personal time to thoroughly test.

Ubisoft particularly wants participants to be "dedicated to testing work in progress versions," and the ideal candidate will have a keen interest in game development, with plenty of time to allocate to testing and reporting issues, bugs, or just general feedback.

For now the group of participants is being kept relatively small to ensure things are done carefully and set up in a way that allows the development team to fully understand the feedback received.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft told investors development on Skull and Bones was going well, and that it is "very happy" with the game's artistic direction. It was also suggested that the game could come out any time between April 2022 and March 2023 - that is, if it doesn't see another delay.

Announced at E3 2017, the multiplayer pirate game has been in development since 2013 and started as an offshoot of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. Instead of being released as a post-launch update, the project became its own title and went into development at Ubisoft Singapore.

Slated to be released in 2018 before being delayed into 2019, the game was once again delayed into Ubisoft's 2020/2021 fiscal year. Since its announcement, alongside the delays, it was revealed the game had undergone a reboot.