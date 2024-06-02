Toys For Bob isn't owned by Activision anymore, but it is partnering with Xbox for its first game post-split

Toys For Bob might no longer be owned by Activision, and subsequently Microsoft, but it is partnering with Xbox on its next game.

Back in March, Toys For Bob announced that it was going independent, freeing itself from being subjected to working on Call of Duty games. Later that month there was a report that the studio had, ironically, signed a deal with Microsoft for its next game, the very same company it was no longer owned by. Now, via its official Twitter account, Toys For Bob has confirmed that a publishing deal has been signed between it and Xbox, though didn't have too much else to say. "We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with Xbox to publish our next new game," reads the post. "We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more."

You can see the tweet above for yourself, and you might notice that it's looking particularly purple. Unsurprisingly, this has quickly prompted fans to speculate that Toys For Bob is hinting at a new Spyro title, something many have been hoping for for a number of years now. Toys For Bob notably developed the Skylanders series when those were still a thing, later going on to make the Spyro Reignited Trilogy too, setting them up in a strong position to make a new Spyro game. Partnering with Xbox would obviously be a necessary step too, as the console maker is now the rights owner to the Spyro series since acquiring Activision.

Toys For Bob's most recent game (if you ignore the work it did on Modern Warfare 3) was Crash Team Rumble, a multiplayer, live-service title that stopped receiving updates back in March, presumably due to its mixed reception and overall lack of player base.