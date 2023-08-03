Tower of God New World codes for August 2023

3rd August, 2023: We checked for new Tower of God New World codes.

Tower of God New World is a new mobile game from Netmarble, the makers of Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds. Based on the popular Tower of God webtoon and anime series, TOG: New World is an auto battling RPG where go in search of a close friend who's headed to a mysterious structure known as The Tower.

As you head through The Tower you'll face off against a seemingly never-ending stream of enemies guarding it. Thankfully, there are plenty of allies waiting to join you and help you conquer it. To expand your party you'll use the game's gacha system, and that's where Tower of God New World codes will help you out. Codes offer free Gems which is the currency needed to use the Summon system and pull for new characters.

Working Tower of God New World codes

There is only one working code for Tower of God New World at the moment:

GODOFGSIK - 300 Gems

Expired Tower of God New World codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Tower of God New World.

How to redeem Tower of God New World codes

Can't figure out how to redeem codes in Tower of God New World? Depending on what platform you're running, there are two different ways.

How to redeem Android codes

Unlike iOS, on Android you can redeem Tower of God New World codes in the app. To redeem codes just follow these steps:

Launch Tower of God New World on your Android device. Once you're in-game click the profile icon in the top left corner. Image credit: VG247/NetMarble Then, choose the 'Misc' tab at the bottom. Image credit: VG247/NetMarble You will be taken to a screen with buttons used to link your account to various platforms. Underneath is an 'Exchange Code' section. Click the 'Enter Code' button and then choose 'Tog Coupon Registration'. Image credit: NetMarble/ToG Official Forum Type a code into the textbox at the top and then press the 'Confirm' button. You will then need to go to your in-game mailbox to claim your reward.

If the code you entered doesn't work, try going back and pressing the 'Enter Code' button underneath 'Exchange Code'. Then, instead of choosing 'Tog Coupon Registration' select '[Promo] TOG Coupon Registration' and enter the code on the next screen.

Confusingly, there are two different types of coupons available for Tower of God New World. So if a code doesn't redeem in one coupon registration screen it's worth trying the other one.

How to redeem iOS codes

If you have an iOS device you'll have to redeem codes for Tower of God New World in your browser. But first of all you'll need your account ID. This can be found by launching Tower of God New World, heading to the main 'Lobby' screen and then clicking the profile icon in the top-left:

Image credit: VG247/NetMarble

Your ID can then be found at the bottom of this screen, as well as a button which lets you copy it over:

Image credit: VG247/NetMarble

Once you've got your account ID you'll have to head to one of the Tower of God coupon code redemption websites. As we mentioned earlier, confusingly there are two different types of coupons you can redeem in Tower of God. So if you head to one website and the code doesn't work it's worth trying the other. There's a coupon page for all Regulars and a coupon page for specific Regulars.

Image credit: VG247/NetMarble

Whichever site you head to, type your account ID into the textbox which says 'Enter member code' and then enter the coupon code into the textbox which says 'Enter coupon code'. Then, press the 'Confirm' button. If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed. You'll then have to go to your in-game mailbox to claim your reward.

