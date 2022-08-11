THQ Nordic 2022 Digital Showcase time and date, and how to watch

Just when you thought it was safe to take yourself away from your monitor, the games industry throws out one more showcase for you to drool over. Not content with Summer Games Fest and all those E3 stand-ins, THQ Nordic is setting up its own showcase that'll feature at least 14 games.

Dubbed THQ Nordic's digital showcase 2022, the show promises to give us updates on a slew of announced and unannounced titles from the publisher.

All the information you need to watch this late-summer showcase can be found below. Maybe once this one is wrapped up, we'll be safe. Until PAX East. And Gamescom. And the Game Awards.

How to watch THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

You will be able to watch the THQ Digital Showcase 2022 livestream event on the company’s Twitter and YouTube channels on August 12, 2022 from 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST.

If the trailer embedded above is anything to go by, we can at least expect more information on the upcoming title SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – depending on your attachment to the series (and your age, no doubt), you’ll probably just want to tune in for that, alone.

How long is the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022?

The show is set to last 45 minutes.

What to expect from THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

Per a press release sent out from the team at THQ Nordic, you can expect to see "brand-new announcements along with updates and reveals for previously-announced games". We're going to hear more about SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Jagged Alliance 3, Outcast 2, as well as 10 titles other 'surprise' titles.