Third-party Nintendo Direct coming tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct mini has been announced today, and is set to be a roughly 25 minute long presentation focusing on third party games and developers creating projects on Nintendo platforms. While no first party Nintendo games like Bayonetta 3 or Breath of the Wild 2 will be shown, it will be showing off some of the 3rd party content coming to Nintendo platforms in the coming months.

The Nintendo Direct will be going live on June 28 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST / 2PM GMT / 3PM CEST. You can watch it live on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel.

We’ve yet to have any concrete information on what to expect from this Nintendo Direct aside from what we’ve been given - the focus being on non-Nintendo games coming to the Nintendo Switch. This does mean that those waiting for Bayonetta 3 news will have to wait a little bit longer sadly - same goes for Breath of the Wild 2 news.

That being said, that doesn’t mean Nintendo fans shouldn’t tune in! There’s sure to be some cool new indies headed to the platform, and inserting our own personal hopes, we’d love to see some of the older Persona games on the Nintendo Switch in the same vein as the Persona collection we saw announced for Xbox earlier this month.

