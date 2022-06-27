If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
3rd wheel

Third-party Nintendo Direct coming tomorrow

Some 3rd party games are set to be shown off via the short presentation.
Official infographic for June 28 2022 Nintendo Direct

A new Nintendo Direct mini has been announced today, and is set to be a roughly 25 minute long presentation focusing on third party games and developers creating projects on Nintendo platforms. While no first party Nintendo games like Bayonetta 3 or Breath of the Wild 2 will be shown, it will be showing off some of the 3rd party content coming to Nintendo platforms in the coming months.

The Nintendo Direct will be going live on June 28 at 6AM PDT / 9AM EST / 2PM GMT / 3PM CEST. You can watch it live on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel.

Check out the trailer for No Man's Sky on the Nintendo Switch!

We’ve yet to have any concrete information on what to expect from this Nintendo Direct aside from what we’ve been given - the focus being on non-Nintendo games coming to the Nintendo Switch. This does mean that those waiting for Bayonetta 3 news will have to wait a little bit longer sadly - same goes for Breath of the Wild 2 news.

That being said, that doesn’t mean Nintendo fans shouldn’t tune in! There’s sure to be some cool new indies headed to the platform, and inserting our own personal hopes, we’d love to see some of the older Persona games on the Nintendo Switch in the same vein as the Persona collection we saw announced for Xbox earlier this month.

What do you want to see announced from this Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments below! For more Nintendo content, check out our article on the best Nintendo Switch deals.

