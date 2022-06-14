This month's Humble Choice bundle includes Star Wars Squadrons, Call of the Sea, and much more

Looking for a good deal on PC games? If so, you've likely made use of one of the sales or discounts from Humble Bundle. Humble regularly has sales events and games bundles that let you get a new game for less, while also donating money to charity.

Another great way to save money and give your game collection a boost is by signing up to their affordable Humble Choice membership service. It gives you eight games every month that you can keep forever, and treats you to even bigger discounts on selected games.

A Humble Choice membership costs $11.99/£8.99 a month or $129/£98 for the annual 12-month plan (this works out slightly cheaper than a monthly subscription, approximately £8.17/ $10.75 a month). When you sign up, you'll get eight games to play and keep, even if you cancel your subscription. The Humble Choice bundle this month includes: Star Wars Squadrons, Call of the Sea, I am a Fish, Phoenix Point: Year One Edition, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, Gamedec, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis and Pumpkin Jack. If you're not looking to get any new games for a month, you can cancel the membership or skip a month any time you like.

As a Humble Choice member, you can also save an extra 20 per cent on games from the the Humble store. As an example: you can save an extra £2.32 on Valheim (£9.29) right now, and an extra £7.37 on Dying Light 2 Stay Human(£29.47).

Another great thing about buying from Humble is that your purchases support charities around the world, including purchasing a Humble Choice membership, as 5 per cent of the membership goes to their featured charity of the month. Last month, Humble donated US$233,752.00 to The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) thanks to their members.

As a Humble Choice member you will also get exclusive access to the Humble Games collection, which is a free curated library of games available for you to play whenever you like. Humble has its own app for PC that you can download to play all of the games in the vault such as Getting Over It and Into the Pit, as well as any more games they add in the future.

If you're just finding out about their wide range of offers or you're a regular Humble Bundle user, signing up to Humble Choice can help you save money in the long run and let you experience games you might not have bought individually.

Right now, Humble is having its Summer Games Fest Sale but there's only three days left, so head on over and check it out and make the most of the Humble Choice discount. Also go over and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we keep you up-to-date on promotions, bundles, deals and discounts throughout the week.