The rather awesome For the King is getting a sequel in 2023

For the King 2 has been announced, and it builds on the popular original game’s challenging blend of strategy, RPG combat, and roguelike elements.

This time out, you can engage in co-op with up to four players or like the rather awesome original, play it all by yourself or with two others.

For the King 2 offers new biomes to explore, an updated art style, and a brand-new original soundtrack. In it, you will be transported deep into Fahrul where you will be led further than before into this land of adventure.

The world of Fahrul is ever-changing and features a vast number of character and item combinations and procedurally generated maps, quests, loot, and events.

With a greater focus on strategic decision making, class, armor, and weapon customization, you will need to pick your battles carefully by arming your characters with the skills and gear needed to succeed.

You can either fight side-by-side with your friends or split up to claim all the loot for yourself which will help boost your abilities, tactical advantages, and synergies. The more you play, the more you permanently unlock items for your characters.

For the King 2 is slated to release in 2023 on PC.