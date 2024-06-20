The wait for The Batman 2 is going to be a long one, especially after that last delay, but thankfully, fans of Matt Reeves' take on the iconic DC character and Gotham City will soon be able to watch a show centered on Colin Farrell's Penguin that will bridge the gap between the two Batman movies.

We'd already seen a first teaser and learned the series would premiere in September, so this new trailer that dropped on June 20 isn't the most informative. Regardless, the show does continue to look great.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Folks, including many who are getting tired of the usual comic book stories flooding our screens, are rightfully pointing out the huge Soprano vibes covering this entire project, and that could very well be the key to making it yet another hit for Max.

In this new preview, which is still oddly described as a "teaser" despite its two-minute runtime, we get to see more of what Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot is up to after the death of Carmine Falcone and the major shakeup at the center of Gotham City's criminal underworld. It remains to be seen how the Penguin will take advantage of the power vacuum and go on the offensive, all while not attracting Batman's attention for as long as possible. While we're fully aware this isn't a Batman show, it'd be a bit too strange not to have him around for at least one episode, right?

On top of the new teaser trailer, which still won't let us know the magical September date chosen for Oz's return, Max shared a new poster that's all about Colin Farrell's take on the legendary rogue:

Image credit: Max

There are many things brewing in the DC camp right now under James Gunn's new leadership, including a big-screen Superman reboot and Peacemaker's second season, but both The Batman's universe and Todd Phillips' Joker movies are staying separate from the rebooted continuity. Given their distinct tones and approaches to the source material, this is probably for the best.