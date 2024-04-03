Surprise! Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sounds just like... Lady Gaga

We finally know what Lady Gaga sounds like as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux, and yeah, it sure does sound like her.

Yesterday, Warner Bros showed off a new poster and a new image from the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker, and in a TikTok showing them off, a short voice clip of Gaga's performance as the iconic Harley Quinn was revealed too. "You can do anything you want… you’re Joker," Gaga can be heard saying in the clip, set to a whimsical, musical sounding harp in the background. Of course, anyone that knows the classic incarnation of Harley Quinn from her original debut in Batman: The Animated Series knows that she has a strong Brooklyn accent, thanks to her original voice actor Arleen Sorkin.

That of course has meant that pretty much every version of the character since then has had the same accent (even if not every performer can do it all that well), so fans were obviously wondering if Gaga would do the same. Though, the first Joker didn't exactly stay par for the course with the usual stories that are told in Gotham City, so it's not that much of a surprise she's just kind of using her regular voice. Plus, I'd rather she not force anything so that it wouldn't come off too hammy anyway.

It won't be too long until you see her and Joaquin Phoenix in motion together either, as Gaga shared on her own Instagram that a trailer for the sequel will finally be dropping next week, April 9. Maybe we'll finally get a confirmation as to whether it actually is a musical or not, as has been reported several times.

Joker: Folie À Deux is set to release later this year, on October 4, and is now a part of DC's Elseworlds projects alongside The Batman, which basically just means they can do their own thing without worrying about the main DCU canon.