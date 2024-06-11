You can p-p-p-pick up The Batman spin-off The Penguin when it comes to Max this September

It still doesn't have a specific release date just yet, but we do now at least know The Batman spin-off series The Penguin is releasing this September.

The Penguin has been locked in for a late 2024 release window for a little while now, but anything more detailed than that has been a bit of a mystery. Streamers like to keep their cards close to their chest these days, all in the name of hype, but in a recent interview with Variety, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys shared that The Penguin will be coming to Warner Bros. streaming service this coming September. "One of the advantages that I think we have as a company, putting aside HBO for a second, is all the Warner Bros. IP," Bloys explained.

"So after House of the Dragon, the next big tentpole series that we have coming up will be the Penguin with Colin Farrell. That is coming out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and it’s fantastic. Just like Peacemaker came out of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, it’s a really good example of what you can do. That’ll be in September." Bloys also brought up that the Dune prequel series, Prophecy, will be the next big series after The Penguin in the fall, but we already knew this, so don't go hoping you'll find some nugget of information about the Timothee Chalamet-less show.

Details about The Penguin series are still a bit light, but it is meant to be set a week after the events of The Batman, showing the titular character's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld. A teaser trailer released back in March showed a bit of that off, and it's certainly looking like more of that same Matt Reeves directed Batman goodness, but we'll have to wait and see how it actually ends up.