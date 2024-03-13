Sorry, The Batman fans, you'll have to wait an entire year longer for its sequel

The long wait for The Batman 2 has just gotten longer, as Warner Bros. has delayed the upcoming sequel by an entire year.

It's already been a couple of years since we were first introduced to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's take on the world of Batman, but it seems we're going to have to wait a while longer to see the caped crusader again. As reported by Variety, the film has been shifted by an entire year, no longer releasing October 3, 2025 as originally planned, but now October 2, 2026. Deadline says from what it's heard that the delay is due to the aftermath of the pair of strikes last year, but there doesn't seem to be any details outside of that as to why the film has been delayed by such a large margin.

The Maggie Gyllenhall directed Bride of Frankenstein movie called "The Bride!" is apparently set to take The Batman 2's place on October 3, 2025. The Bride! has quite the cast to it too, with Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz leading the charge.

Reeves is of course returning to direct the project, but only Pattinson is confirmed to return casting-wise. It's likely Jeffrey Wright, who played Jim Gordon in the first film, will return too, but he's noted he hasn't seen a script yet so it does sound like there's a lot of work still to do yet.

We will be returning to Reeves' version of Gotham City later this year though, as Warner Bros. is developing a series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin (which also happens to be the name of the show). Plot details are also slim for this project, apparently taking place a week after the events of the first film. It's currently set to air on Max late 2024, but no release date or month has been set just yet.