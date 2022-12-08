The Game Awards 2022 takes place this evening, watch it here with us

The Game Awards 2022 takes place this evening, and you can watch it with us.

The annual show promises game reveals, release dates, and updates on currently announced titles.

But, the show is also about handing out awards, and this year the coveted Game of the Year Award features three big hitters going head-to-head, a lovely debut, and two other rather great games.

Nominees for GOTY are God of war Ragnarok, Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray.

The game with the largest number of nominations is unsurprisingly God of War Ragnarok with ten, followed by Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West tied at seven nominations each.

Tonight you can expect numerous guest presenters including AURORA, Bella Ramsey, Daniel Craig, Fuslie, Ken + Roberta Williams, Jessica Henwick, Joseph Fares, Pedro Pascal, Reggie Fils-Aime, Valkyrae and more surprise guests.

There will also be performances by Hozier featuring Bear McCreary of Blood Upon The Snow from the original soundtrack of Game of the Year nominee God of War Ragnarok.

You can watch the livestream of The Game Awards for free across more than 40 platforms globally, such as Twitch, Steam, YouTube, Twitter, and others.

The show starts at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pmET / 12:30am UK and will last around 2.5 hours.