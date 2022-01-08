The Day Before video shows what the game looks like with RTX on

The Day Before releases this summer, and Nvidia has produced a video showing how the game looks with ray-tracing and other visual enhancements.

The game will launch with ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, RTX Global Illumination, and Nvidia DLSS. You can watch the premiere video of the game showing RTX On below.

The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival game set in a post-pandemic America overrun by infected and cannibalistic humans, as well as survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. In the game, you wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, so you set out to find answers and the resources you need in order to survive.

It will contain elements of both PvE and PvP, but there will be a safe area in the game with the survivor colony. Here, you can help with the restoration of society and sell your loot while communicating safely with other players.

Developed by FNTASTIC, The Day Before is slated for release on PC June 21. You can wishlist it now on Steam.