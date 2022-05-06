The Day Before, Steam users’ most-anticipated game, shifted back to 2023

The Day Before, the open-world survival MMO that looks like a cross between The Division and Day Z, has been delayed into 2023 due to a switch to Unreal Engine 5.

Originally set for a June 21 release, developer Fntastic revealed the switch to Unreal Engine 5 and the delay to IGN via a statement.

"Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wishlist, making The Day Before one of the most anticipated games in the world, reads the statement.

"Feeling and understanding the great responsibility that we face, with enormous gratitude in our hearts, were pleased to announce that The Day Before is switching to the new Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic.

"In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1st, 2023."

Since the game's announcement in January 2021, The Day Before has become the most wishlisted game on Steam followed by Hollow Knight: Silksong, Party Animals, Starfield, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 which is still on the chart depite being delayed "indefinitely."

The open-world MMO survival game takes place in a post-pandemic America. Here, flesh-hungry infected roam about the place, and survivors are killing each other over food, weapons, and cars. In the game, you will wake up alone "in a world you no longer remember" and will set out to find answers and gather resources you need to survive.

In order to survive, you will use realistic weapons against the infected and other players. You will have a temperature gauge, thirst meter, and more to help keep track of your mortality as you drive around and explore the world.