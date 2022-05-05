Summer Game Fest 2022 set for June 9

Summer Game Fest Live, featuring Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, returns on Thursday, June 9, and will be streamed live from Los Angeles at 1 am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK.

As usual, you will be able to tune in via all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more. The stream will also be available on co-streams from creators. You can also head to your local IMAX theater in the US, Canada, and UK to watch it live.

If you would rather attend the live show, tickets will go on sale May 12 at 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm UK.

Summer Game Fest 2022, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will feature world premieres, trailers, news, and updates from developers and gaming platforms.

Last year’s Summer Game Fest Live event took place on June 10 and featured the world gameplay debut of Elden Ring by FromSoftware, the announcements of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. There were also appearances made by Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Goldblum, and Giancarlo Esposito, plus performances by Weezer and Japanese Breakfast.

Co-produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will immediately follow Summer Game Fest Live. In 2021, Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition provided a stage for indie games such as Soup Pot, A Musical Story, Axiom Verge 2, Behind the Frame, Death’s Door, Garden Story, Last Stop and TOEM.

Over the last decade, Day of the Devs has showcased over 500 games, including titles such as Psychonauts 2, Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Disco Elysium.