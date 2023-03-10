It appears Rocksteady's upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has seen another delay, according to a new report.

A source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the game has been delayed to later in 2023 to receive some polish.

The report states the delay will also provide the development team additional time to iron out bugs and improve other aspects of the game.

However, it will not change a core gameplay element that led to some backlash from the gaming community. Back in February, Rocksteady provided an in-depth look at the game during a State of Play presentation. In an FAQ published to the game's website after the broadcast, it was revealed the game requires an always online connection - even in single-player mode. Folks weren't too happy when they heard this bit of news.

It was also announced the game would feature content akin to a battle pass, that will include cosmetic items. Post-release, players can also expect new playable characters, new missions, new weapons, and other content you can play after the main story is finished.

Originally set to release in 2022, a May 26 release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S was provided last fall. Should the report prove accurate, a new release date is yet to be determined.