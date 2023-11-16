Suicide Squad looks like the same game everyone dunked on, even in newest trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to be a name that is too long and cumbersome. But this isn't the first time we've learned of that name, nor is it the first time we've seen the new game from Rocksteady in action.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any of the things people hated about it the first time they saw it has changed in the months since.

Suicide Squad has a new trailer, the first in an Insider series that looks to offer a deeper look at the game than we'd seen before, as well as share some insights from the team at Rocksteady. The focus of this first episode is on story and gameplay, and there's certainly plenty of the latter to watch in this one.

This is, sadly, where the problems lie. Suicide Squad caught a big delay to February 2024 just days after it was shown off properly. While Rocksteady said the extra time is needed to deliver a polished product, it was clear the studio didn't expect the overwhelmingly negative response from players.

The main sticking point was that Kill the Justice League looked like an open-world live service game where you shoot weak points on similar-looking enemies, grind for gear, level up and do all the things so many games unnecessarily burden themselves with. Also, there's a battle pass.

If you make it that far into the video you'll see how, well, none of that has changed. Rocksteady even opens the video by reminding us that it will support the game for years to come, and to look forward to post-launch content.

While the game does occasionally look fun - there's a lot of emphasis on smooth movement and the somewhat unique playstyles of each member of the squad, it remains stuck in this modern games-as-a-service wrapper that no one wants for a game like that.

Suicide Squad is out February 2 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.