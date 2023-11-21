Play Suicide Squad early by signing up to this closed alpha test

As much as we like to dunk on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - and that most recent trailer certainly didn't make things better - it is still major AAA release from one of the top studios in the industry.

That is to say, you have to at least be intrigued by it, even if the whole thing looks like re-heated GAAS you've seen and done a dozen times before.

If you feel the same way, then you may be interested in playing Suicide Squad for yourself without paying for a copy. Rocksteady is hosting a limited alpha test next week across all major platforms. This is a closed test, however, meaning you'll need to sign an NDA, and won't be able to share footage or talk about what you play. There'll also be a permanent watermark bearing a unique identifier all over your screen, just in case.

Only a limited number of applicants will be allowed access - this is not the open style of beta you're used to. This is a tech test that offers a small section of the campaign, so don't expect a lot of content, either.

Warner Bros. has already emailed some players about the opportunity to sign up. But you don't need an email, you can simply go to this sign up page, log in using the email address associated with your WB Games account, and answer the survey. You can pick more than one platform, as the closed alpha is available on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

The closed alpha runs for four days, beginning Thursday, November 30 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK. It will be live until Monday, December 4 at 12am PT / 3am ET (December 5) / 8am UK (December 5).

Considering that Kill the Justice League has a February 2 release date, and the fact its trailers continue to generate a poor reception, we may end up getting a demo-style open beta between now and then.