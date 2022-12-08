Street Fighter 6 release date seemingly leaked ahead of The Game Awards reveal

The release date of the highly-anticipated Street Fighter 6 has been the subject of a lot of speculation, but it looks like we may finally be getting closer to an official announcement.

The PlayStation Store has seemingly put up pre-order listings for the game ahead of time, revealing the three different editions that will be on sale, as well as the game's release date.

Running around the beta's hub admiring everyone's horrid creations.

As discovered by ResetEra user Neoxon, Street Fighter 6 will seemingly be released on June 2, which is certainly much deeper into 2023 than many of us had hoped. Neoxon captured a screenshot of the PS Store listing, which we've embedded below.

No idea what each pass contains, however.

We already expected the game to be released in April next year at the earliest, so the June date is not entirely surprising. This does, however, put it much closer to EVO and other fighting game tournaments than many in the competitive community would like.

Nevertheless, considering NetherRealm's next game is AWOL, the only real competition to Street Fighter 6 would be Tekken 8 - which we have no idea when it will be released.

The good news is that considering how seemingly ready the store listing is, the news will likely be made official during tonight's Game Awards 2022 celebration - if not earlier.