Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC

The latest trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin confirmed that the game will launch on March 18, 2022 and also appears to confirm that the title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch.

If you're a dedicated Steam player and wanted to experinece the Chaos-fuelled nonsense of Jack and his buddies at launch, we may have some bad news for you: it looks like the game is exclusive to Epic Games Store only for the foreseeable.

Sometimes, we'll see games that launch on Epic Games Store come to other platforms later (similarly to how PlayStation or Xbox get one-year exclusivity deals) but the branding and marketing for Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy experiment suggests we'll only be seeing the game on the Epic storefront for now.

PC players also won't get to play a demo for the game – that's a perk reserved for those that own PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware. If you want to try out the demo, and you have the relevant access via console, you have until October 11 to see what all the fuss is about. We promise you it's looking a bit better now than it did when it was first announced earlier this year.

Our own Alex Donaldson has played a fair chunk of the game, and noted that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin brings a "glorious trash, of the very best kind". Give his preview a read; it's pretty insightful about the sort of experience you can enjoy in this peculair game.

The Team Ninja-developed action RPG arrives March 18 on PC (EGS), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.