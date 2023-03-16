Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin heads to Steam next month

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is heading to Steam.

The Team Ninja developed dark fantsy game will arrive on the service on April 6. It is already available through the Epic Games Store.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | The Journey Ends - trailer

The 2022 action RPG is set in the Final Fantasy universe and is a prequel to Square Enix's original Final Fantasy on the NES. Set in an alternate timeframe, it follows characters foretold as the Warriors of Light, who set out to destroy Chaos.

In the game, you take on the role of Jack as you explore environments and fight monsters from the Final Fantasy series. With real-time combat, the game allows you to switch between two assigned jobs.

You can use physical and magical attacks on enemies and use a finishing move that will crystallize the enemy. After this occurs, you can harvest them and restore a portion of your magic meter.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is also available on PlayStation and Xbox systems.