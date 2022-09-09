Stranger of Paradise's Wanderer of the Rift DLC arrives next month

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is no stranger to downloadable expansions, with the Trials of the King DLC launching back in July to a mixed audience. For a start, it was locked behind the hardest difficulty in the game, Bahamut.

Catch the 10 minute teaser trailer for the Wanderer of the Rift DLC here.

That said, publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have announced that an all-new DLC will be introduced to the game, named Wanderer of the Rift. The brand-new expansion will become available on PC via Epic, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5, on October 26, 2022.

Much like the expansion before it, this DLC will be available as a part of the Stranger of Paradise season pass. Provided you buy the season pass, which is currently £19.99 or $24.99, you’ll gain access to all three of the content packs for the game.

This includes the Trials of the King and Wanderer of the Rift DLCs, but will also include the upcoming Different Futures content when that becomes available, too.

As for what the Wanderer of the Rift DLC includes, Square Enix has published a 10 minute cinematic trailer for the DLC, showing off what players should expect. This includes a brand-new location known as the Labyrinth of Dimensions, and a new Blue Mage job for players to try out. There’s also a host of new monsters and missions to embark on, so it appears that there’s plenty to keep players busy come October 26.

It doesn’t appear to be the biggest expansion there could be, but there is plenty being added to diversify the challenges that players come across; including the Blue Mage’s Summoning Stone, which can let players catch and use various special monsters in battle.

Will you be picking up Stranger of Paradise again for this DLC, or will you be waiting while more details of Different Futures are revealed? Let us know below!