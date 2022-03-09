Another Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is live right now

Another demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been made live this evening, as Sony showed off more of the game at the March 2022 State of Play showcase.

This isn't the first demo we've seen for the game, either; Square Enix unveiled the first Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo at E3 (with some teething problems). Here's hoping things run a bit smoother this evening if you're eager to get your chaotic little hands on it.

Another demo was released in October last year. Given this is a Team Ninja collaboration with Square Enix, these multiple demo rollouts make sense – the studio does the same thing with its Nioh games to make sure they're tuned just right ahead of release.

Before the show, the surprise was spoiled a little as Twitter account PlayStation Game Size spotted the demo (and its impressive file size of 35.730 GB). That's the second time we've seen that account crop up this week – the same user also spilled the beans on GTA 5's PS5 file size earlier this week.