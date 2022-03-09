If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Another Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is live right now

Tonight's PlayStation State of Play show introduced us to a new demo for Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise ahead of its launch next week.
Another demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been made live this evening, as Sony showed off more of the game at the March 2022 State of Play showcase.

This isn't the first demo we've seen for the game, either; Square Enix unveiled the first Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo at E3 (with some teething problems). Here's hoping things run a bit smoother this evening if you're eager to get your chaotic little hands on it.

Another demo was released in October last year. Given this is a Team Ninja collaboration with Square Enix, these multiple demo rollouts make sense – the studio does the same thing with its Nioh games to make sure they're tuned just right ahead of release.

Before the show, the surprise was spoiled a little as Twitter account PlayStation Game Size spotted the demo (and its impressive file size of 35.730 GB). That's the second time we've seen that account crop up this week – the same user also spilled the beans on GTA 5's PS5 file size earlier this week.

If you want to play it, you should get to it sooner rather than later; the Team Ninja-developed game is set to launch on March 18 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It's also coming to PC as an Epic Game Store exclusive.

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

