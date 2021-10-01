Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin looks a lot better in TGS trailer, coming March 18

Square Enix's TGS 2021 show just wrapped up, and one of the bigger highlights has been a new trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Outside of showing off a new slice of gameplay, the trailer also revealed the game's release date.

The Team Ninja-developed action RPG arrives March 18 on PC (EGS), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game appears much more polished in this new gameplay. Colours in particular pop more, and the image overall is sharper.

Part of that is because one of the new areas shown is inspired by the Sunleth Waterscape from Final Fantasy 13, but you can definitely see a big boost in characters and environmental detail.

To help convince you of these upgrades, Square Enix is launching another trial (demo) for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new demo unlocks multiplayer for the first time, and includes a new area - the Refrin Wetlands. You'll also have access to new jobs, which should make combat more interesting.

There's a new friendly NPC you can bring along, too. The best part is that the demo is available now until October 11, so get downloading.

If you're curious about how the game has changed in recent months, look no further than Alex's brand new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin preview where he looks at how combat evolved, and what the game takes from Final Fantasy 13.