GTA 5 PS5 file size isn’t too much larger than the PS4 version

If you're still not tired of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 after its release on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, you'll probably already be trying to pre-load the game on either Xbox Series X/S or PS5 ahead of its release on new-gen systems on March 15.

But modern games are large. Sometimes, too large. If you've played many of the more recent Call of Duty games, you'll probably know that you can only fit a scant few other games on smaller console storage units at the same time.

The good news is that GTA 5 on PlayStation 5, at least, is going to clock in at a relatively reasonable size (by which we mean 'under 100GB').

Per Twitter account PlayStation Game Size – which scrapes PlayStation databases to bring you information about upcoming releases – Rockstar's third bite of the Los Santos apple will weigh in at 87 GB – about 11GB larger than the game's install size on PS4 consoles.

The Twitter account also notes that the pre-load for the game will go live on March 8 – today! – so if you want to get the whole thing downloaded way ahead of the time you'll actually be able to play it, you should be able to get started soon.

So what lives in that bonus 11GB? Probably some of the fancier graphics, for one. According to Rockstar, new-gen users will be able to choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings: Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance RT Mode (a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance available to new-gen players on PS5 and Xbox Series X, only).

If you're keen to jump back into the game when it launches on the new systems (and perhaps don't want to play by the rules this time), you may be excited to learn that we have a wide selection of GTA 5 cheat codes for the single-player mode?

