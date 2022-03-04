GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will feature three different graphics settings

As you know, GTA 5 and GTA Online will release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15, but today, Rockstar has provided more details on what you can expect in the way of graphic settings.

According to Rockstar, new-gen users will be able to choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings.

One is Fidelity Mode, which is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode, PS5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution.

There's also Performance Mode which is for more responsive gameplay and targets 60 FPS. In this mode, PS5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p.

In addition, PS5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

With the new-gen version, you can expect faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and more.

Current GTA 5 players will be able to transfer progress from Story Mode and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with a one-time migration at launch. Starting today, you can begin transferring your Story Mode progress by uploading a save to the Rockstar Games Social Club.

As previously announced, there's also a standalone version of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S which will debut at launch. It will be available for free for the first three months to PS5 players. If you have a Rockstar Games Social Club account, you can also migrate your GTA Online character progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S on March 15 upon loading up the game on either of these new consoles.

With GTA Online, players can expect an assortment of new quality of life improvements, including a newly designed introduction and tutorial for new players, a new front-end Main Menu that allows you to jump directly into Freemode, Heists, Races, Adversary Modes, the latest featured weekly event content, and more.

GTA Online players can also expect a range of new vehicles and a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet: Hao’s Special Works which encompasses "best-in-class vehicle upgrades, a new class of Races using specially modified vehicles, and a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, along with a Premium Test Ride."

And finally, a new Career Builder feature will be introduced. It was designed expressly for new players or anyone who wants to reset their character and get a fresh start. To help these players out, Rockstar will be handing out GTA$4,000,000 to select essentials including Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons.

If you are just picking the game up, or haven't played in a while, did you know that there are GTA 5 cheat codes for the single-player mode? Well, there are, and you can look over the list at the link. The list goes over weapon and ammo cheats, how to spawn all weapons, how to become invincible, how to max out health and armor, how to raise or lower your wanted level, how to spawn all vehicles, and much more.