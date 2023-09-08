Has Starfield tanked? It has with this mod

It may have taken a week, but good old Thomas the Tank Engine has finally been modded into Starfield.

When you think of Bethesda games and mods, there's probably one particular mod you think of: the Skyrim Thomas the Tank Engine mod. It's a classic mod that simply replaced all of the dragons in Skyrim with the body of Thomas, which unsurprisingly quickly grew in popularity. That mod followed on to many other games, including Fallout 4, Resident Evil 3, and even Elden Ring. So it was only a matter of time before some version of Thomas would make its way into Starfield. A week after its early access release, that time has come, thanks to the Thomas the Tank Engine Vasco Retexture mod from BulwarkHD.

The unique thing about this particular take on a Thomas mod is that rather than outright replacing Vasco with the train, it had its robot body receive a new lick of paint, alongside Thomas' face being slapped on its body. Honestly, Vasco is looking pretty fresh with its new paint job, but I'd be lying if I said the dead-eyed Thomas face isn't just a little bit creepy.

One of the comments left on the mod's page left a very simple "RIP trainwiz," referencing the creator of the original Skyrim mod, but fret not: trainwiz themself left a slightly threatening comment saying, "I'll be doing FAR more, believe me [sic]. This is your only warning." What that means exactly, I'm sure we'll find out soon enough, but for now all it will do is leave an uneasy feeling in the pits of our stomachs.

If you're looking for an actually useful mod from BulwarkHD, you will actually find one. The modder also made a potato mode mod, which should help the game run on lower-spec PCs. Alternatively, you could check out our list of the best Starfield mods.