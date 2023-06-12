Starfield PC specs are modest, but it's another 100GB+ game

Bethesda continues to reveal more and more about Starfield. It all kicked off, of course, with a chunky 45-minute gameplay deep dive that followed on from the Xbox Showcase, and the developer has been sharing more and more tidbits since.

Those of us who are going to be playing the game on PC shouldn't have to worry about the 30fps lock, but you're going to need a lot of drive space for it.

Starfield's specs are fine considering the way it looks.

The Starfield Steam page has been updated with two sets of requirements for the PC version of the game. Now, Steam system specs tend to change between when they're updated and the game's launch. Considering Bethesda has yet to publish a detailed blog about those requirements, they may not hold true come launch.

All that said, the minimum and recommended specs for Starfield look very reasonable... until you scroll down to the space requirement. For both, Starfield is asking for 125GB of your precious drive space - and both require an SSD (which isn't itself a surprise).

Starfield is only the latest game to join the 100GB+ plus club on PC. This year alone, we've seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Forspoken, The Last of Us Part 1 - just to name a few. Unfortunately, neither come with any sort of framerate/resolution targets (though we do hope neither of them are for 30fps). Read on below for the full sets of specs.

Starfield minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045).

: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045). CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K.

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K. GPU : AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti.

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage : 125GB available space (SSD required).

: 125GB available space (SSD required). DirextX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Network: Broadband internet connection.

Starfield recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 10/11 with updates.

: Windows 10/11 with updates. CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K.

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K. GPU : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080.

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage : 125GB available space (SSD required).

: 125GB available space (SSD required). DirextX : Version 12.

: Version 12. Network: Broadband internet connection.

It's interesting that there are no specific VRAM requirements (and that both just want 16GB of system RAM), which is another problem modern games have been running into lately on PC.

Starfield is out September 6 on PC, and Xbox Series X/S. You can play it as early as September 1, if you fork out for the Premium Edition.