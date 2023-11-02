If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Starfield PC players are finally getting a very highly-demanded feature next week

The game's upcoming update will initially launch as a Steam Beta.

A player exploring a planet in Starfield.
Image credit: VG247/Bethesda.
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
If you’ve been impatiently waiting for Starfield to get Nvidia DLSS support and are a PC player, then here’s some good news. It’s set to arrive via a Steam Beta update next week.

The game originally landed without official support for Nvidia’s graphics-boosting tech, instead solely featuring the means to enhance your visuals via AMD’s FSR2. Following a bit of backlash, Bethesda quickly committed to adding in DLSS support via a future update to the game. In the interim, some players have been using a mod to swap FSR2 for DLSS.

As of next week, however, those on PC will be able to give the game’s impending update, which is headlined by DLSS support with frame generation, a whirl. In order to do so, you’ll need to opt-in to a Steam Beta, with Bethesda having outlined that this step is being taken with the aim of getting some feedback on the update prior to properly going live for both PC and Xbox players at some point down the line.

The update will also come with “display and HDR controls for supported systems” and some “other optimisations and improvements”. In a follow up tweet, Bethesda added: “DLSS is for PC Nvidia users only. We’ll also have AMD FSR3 support in a future update.”

We currently don’t know exactly when the beta update will be available, with the studio having encouraged players to “stay tuned for the specifics soon”.

Thankfully, wo do know that this upcoming update won’t have to include another highly-requested feature in the form of the ability for players to adjust their FOV, with this having arguably been the only truly noteworthy feature included in Starfield’s most recent patch.

While you wait for the beta to open its doors, be sure to check out our coverage of Starfield’s must-have mods, including this one that’ll let you build your own space station outpost. Our chat with the train enthusiast who swapped all of its ships for Thomas the Tank Engine is also well worth a read, if we do say so ourselves.

