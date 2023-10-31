There's now a Starfield mod that'll let you build your very own space station outpost

If you’re sick of setting up bases on the surfaces of Starfield’s planets, well, a new mod will let you have a crack at building yourself a cosy space station home.

Yup, gone are the days of having to contend with pesky flora and fauna, replaced by the era of the orbit-dwelling space hermit who can literally look down on their planetary cousins. The modder behind ushering in this terrifying new reality is vexthecollector.

Their latest work, ‘Spacestations for Outposts’, will let you construct multiple custom starstations by activating the same menus you’d usually use to modify your ship via a new “spacestation control pad” found within the game’s outpost building mechanics.

Once you’ve built your station, which must boast at least three standard dockers, you’ll be able to save it and hunt it down in space to dock and check out your new digs. While it looks like you won’t be able to decorate the interior of your station without the use of a mod like Plutocracy’s ‘Ship Decor (CCR)’, it’s still pretty cool to see this having been achieved in any capacity this early in the game’s lifespan.

Interestingly, vexthecollector claims with regards to their mod’s creation: “All of the code was already in the game, but a few things were broken and just didn't work. As you can see from how it is currently even with this mod, a few things like docking are still somewhat broken.”

The substantial teething issues they allude to might not phase those who’ve used any experimental or complex mods before, but it’s still worth giving the fixes and potential issues helpfully listed in the mod’s description a read through so you know exactly what you’re getting into.

For example, if you get stuck after fast travelling to a station, you’ll need to have SKK50’s ‘SKK Craftable Ship Tools’ or the right console command on hand in order to safely unstick yourself in a manner that might not involve losing progress by reloading a prior save or temporarily disabling the mod.

If you’re keen to read more about Starfield, be sure to check out our coverage of its latest patches and must-have mods. A former Bethesda dev also recently gave us some insight into how Todd Howard factors into the studio’s decision making.