Starfield patch 1.7.36 doesn't do much, but you can finally adjust your FOV

The latest patch for Starfield arrived yesterday, but it's not really worth getting excited about as most of what's changed is pretty insignificant.

This update, aptly titled the Starfield 1.7.36 update, has one main change that should please at least some players: you can finally change the field of view without having to mod the game. The patch note itself notes that it "allows players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV," something which will be useful for those that might feel motion sick at the game's default setting. It's obviously just a small change, but hey, not every update can add a million and one new features.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other than that, there were a couple of performance and stability updates too. On PC, there's improved stability for those of you with Intel Arc GPUs, so hurray for that! And there's also the incredibly vague patch note for both PC and Xbox of "various additional stability and performance improvements," which are probably too boring for Bethesda to list out anyway. But it does at least mean you should have a bit of a smoother ride, at least as smooth as any Bethesda game can be. Lastly, there's one small tweak for the quest Echoes of the Past, which "addressed an issue where tunnelling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression."

It's still obviously early days for Starfield, as the game only came out a month ago (I know, the passage of time makes me uncomfortable too), so there are some mods that might be relevant for those that want a smoother experience - though do keep in mind that new patches can sometimes make the mods not run, so make sure the mods are up to date too. There's one mod that lets you summon your ship on command, or the best UI mod around that recently added in an entire crafting element. You could even try out this mode that gives you actually good rewards for slaying Starborn. What would we do without modders? Probably complain on Twitter.