Starfield’s best UI mod now has an add-on focused entirely on crafting

As with what seems like 99% of open world games for the last decade and a bit, Starfield has plenty to offer when it comes to transforming the array of intergalactic junk you’ve picked up into something vaguely useful.

Thankfully for those who find the interface of the game’s vanilla version to be a bit clunky or devoid of the kind of in-depth info needed to discern whether attaching one thing to another thing is a shrewd move, a new mod offers a total revamp of workbench UI.

If you’ve modded Starfield in any capacity, odds are one of the first works you grabbed was m8r98a4f2’s ‘StarUI Inventory’, which ranks as the game’s most downloaded addition on Nexus Mods. Well, now it has a follow-up, which is called ‘StarUI Workbench’ and is aimed squarely at making navigating the menus of crafting stations much more pleasant and intuitive.

Among the changes offered by the mod is a layout that’s designed to be both “more compact” and completely customisable. It also makes plenty of details regarding what you’re looking to craft available, allowing you to see at a glance things like the effect a certain modification will have on the damage inflicted by the weapon you’re applying it to or which ailments healing implements will treat.

In great news for those who’re into setting up outposts on every planet they visit, it also looks to make assembling building materials in bulk much less of a chore, by allowing you to see the maximum amount of them that your current supplies will be able to fashion.

It also does away with the animations that play whenever you start or finish interacting with a workbench, so no more watching your character gently bend over for a few seconds every time you want to make some zero wire.

