Starfield’s latest must-have mod lets you summon your ship on command

Whether you’re collecting some valuable resources, seeking out a pirate-infested facility to raid, or are just really into examining geographical features, exploring planets is one of Starfield’s main draws, and a new mod eliminates the most frustrating aspect of it.

We’ve all been there. You land on some exotic new world and rush off on foot to inspect a far-flung landmark that’s popped up on your scanner. During your travels, you gradually fill up your inventory with a bunch of stuff, eventually reaching the point where even your companion’s knees are on the verge of buckling. Then, you realise that, unless you drop some of these hard-earned goodies in order to fast travel, you’re facing a very lengthy walk back to your ship, which is going to have to be done in spurts to avoid running out of oxygen.

That is, unless you’ve grabbed ‘Call Your Ship’ by modder S1yRuleZ, a freshly released work which looks to do exactly what it says on the tin.

As you can see demonstrated in the video below, the mod allows you to summon your ship from any outdoor location, remotely instructing it to take off from wherever you left it and land somewhere closer to your current whereabouts. This is facilitated by the use of a console command and comes with HUD notifications that give you updates on your ship’s ETA.

Proof that the mod works.

You can even use registrator2000’s ‘Starfield Hotkeys’ to bind the command in question to a handy custom input, for ease of access.

As S1yRuleZ outlines in the mod’s description, while you can technically call for your craft from anywhere, doing so from somewhere with uneven terrain or lots of buildings could cause a bit of clipping or, at worst, a few fatalities.

So, try to resist the urge to try and park your ride right in the middle of New Atlantis or Akila City, no matter how desperate you are to show it off. After all, your new paintjob’ll probably look distinctly less snazzy when coated in the blood of some squished bystanders.

Then again, if you’re in the Crimson Fleet, that might be the look you’re going for.

