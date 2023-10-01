A free browser game lets you play Starfield's digipick mini-game to your heart's content

Those of you that wish you could play the digipick mini-game in Starfield over and over again, rejoice, as someone's made a free browser version.

One of the most classic aspects of Bethesda's games is lockpicking. Honestly, I'd personally go so far as to say it's my favourite thing about the dev's games. There's always just so much juicy game feel in them, and even when you break a lockpick it's still fun to do. Starfield, on the other hand, has changed things up with its digipick lockpicking system, which involves slotting lines into rings with gaps in them until you get to the centre. It's a really creative way of doing futuristic lockpicking, and now thanks to indie developer BB_Dev, you can play the mini-game to your heart's content.

Quite simply called Starfield Digipick Simulator, the free browser game literally just lets you play the lockpicking mini-game at easy, advanced, expert, and master difficulty settings. You can undo your moves too, and let it automatically complete a ring as well, though you can only do so a certain amount of times. Uniquely, though, there's a daily option, which is a master level difficulty that doesn't highlight the rings to show you whether the keys fit or not, and you can't undo or auto any of the rings. You can only attempt it once a day though, so if you get it wrong that's it. Think of it as another thing to do everyday on top of Wordle! Remember that?

In any case, Starfield has been doing incredibly well for itself since it was released last month. Just two weeks after launch it managed to hit 10 million players, an obviously impressive figure, though it isn't clear how many copies it has actually sold due to the popularity of Xbox Game Pass.