Starfield gets first update, regular releases of top community requested features on the way

Bethesda has released the first update for Starfield, and it's a hotfix that makes stability and performance improvements.

Specifically, the hotfix has improved stability related to Xbox Series X/S installations and makes general stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Take a 45 minute deep dive into Starfield.

The hotfix also addresses issues with the quests All That Money Can Buy, Into the Unknown, and Shadows in Neon.

The company said Starfield is a game it will support for years and years; therefore, it welcomes all feedback - including suggestions like city maps. The current focus is eliminating top blocker bugs and stability issues,, and adding quality-of-life features players are asking for.

In the future, Bethesda said to expect a regular interval of updates featuring top community-requested features. These include Brightness and Contrast controls, an HDR Calibration Menu, a Field of View Slider, Nvidia DLSS Support on PC, 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support those playing on PC, and an eat button for food.

It is also working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements.

As previously reported, the studio is also working on its built-in mod support (Creations) that will work across all platforms, similar to Skyrim and Fallout 4. This full support is planned to launch early next year. Despite not having official mod support, player have been making all sorts of mods for the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The open-world RPG from Bethesda is the first new IP in over 25 years and the first Bethesda-developed game to release since Microsoft acquired the studio. Starfield was released a few days early for those who purchased particular editions of the game and was made available worldwide on September 6 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass - and it is very popular already.