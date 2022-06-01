Where to find the stolen antiques in Sniper Elite 5

Finding the stolen antiques in Sniper Elite 5 is an optional side objective in Mission 2: Occupied Residence, and while you have very few clues where the antiques actually are, you’ll end up near most of them just by playing through the mission anyway.

Where are the stolen antiques in Sniper Elite 5?

The three antiques are tucked away in different parts of the chateau and on the grounds. The easiest way to grab them is if you’ve already cleared most of the location, so you can just grab them without having to deal with enemies and obstacles.

First stolen antique - In the garden

An enemy sniper is carrying one of the antiques, and getting it back is fairly straightforward. Head into the gardens on the east side of the chateau, and face the large building there. Find some cover, as there’s an enemy sniper nearby. Look towards the roof where the eagle statue is – or was, if you already destroyed it – and then look to the left, where you’ll find a tower with a sniper inside. Deal with the sniper, and use the vines to climb up.

Once inside, search the enemy’s body to find an antique.

Second stolen antique - In the safe

The second antique is in a safe in one of Kümmler’s rooms. Enter the chateau courtyard, then take a right and go inside. Head up the stairs, and turn right again into an open room, before you reach Moller’s office. A letter on the desk has the combination for the safe where the second stolen antique is.

Instead of going into Moller’s office, turn right, and head down the hallway and through several rooms until you reach a painting of a woman in a lace collar. Interact with it to reveal the safe, and then unlock it with the combination. Alternatively, you can just blast the safe door off if you missed the letter with the combination.

Third stolen antique - In the servant’s quarters

The third antique is nearby. Go back into the hall outside Moller’s office, past the room where you found the safe intel, and instead of going downstairs, turn left and go through the doorway. Immediately to your right is another staircase leading to the servant’s quarters.

Go upstairs and into the first open room. Unlock the chest to find the last antique, and you can be on your way again.

If you're looking for help with Sniper Elite 5's multiplayer, check out our guide to Axis Invasion.