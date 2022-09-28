If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Slime Rancher 2: Where to find and how to breed chickens

These chickens give ‘hen party’ an entirely new definition.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

As you traverse Rainbow Island in Slime Rancher 2, wrangling slimes and vacuuming up just about anything, you’ll find that there’s a lot of stuff rolling around on the floor. No, these aren’t just slimes; they’re Plorts, vegetables, fruit, statues, hens, and more, and you can vacuum almost all of them up.

When it comes to hens, their purpose isn’t quite so obvious at first. But these small, unruly chickens can prove to be pretty valuable considering they’re the only source of meat in the game. Without further ado, in this guide we’ve explained where you can find hens, and how to breed your own chicken coop in Slime Rancher 2.

Where do I find chickens in Slime Rancher 2?

In Slime Rancher 2, there are actually multiple types of chicken that you can find across Rainbow Island in early-game areas. These are as follows:

  • Hen Hen
  • Briar Hen
  • Stony Hen
  • Roostro
  • Chickadoo
  • Sea Hen

In Slime Rancher 2, these particular hens are easy enough to find. You’ll find a fair few across Rainbow Fields by simply roaming around and exploring, but if you want even more, make your way to Ember Valley.

In Ember Valley, you’ll find a whole load of hens, normally situated near their nests. Simply use your vacpack on them to capture them, and then take them home with you. Or you can immediately feed them to a meat-loving Slime, it’s up to you.

How do I breed chickens in Slime Rancher 2?

You’ve collected some hens, but now what? Well, you’ll want to make your way back to the conservatory and find an empty plot. Interact with the green post by the plot, and for 250 Newbucks, you’ll be able to build a coop there.

A player looks at their chicken coop, with a Hen Hen and Roostro inside, in Slime Rancher 2
My hens were definitely not keen on being held captive, but it is what it is.

The coop will be built immediately, and you can then drop your hens off inside. Your hens will be safe here for now, however, if you wish to breed chickens, you’ll need both a Hen Hen and a Roostro in the same coop.

Once the two hens share the same coop, they’ll produce Chickadoos. Once the Chickadoos finally grow, they’ll become fully-fledged hens that can then also be used for more breeding, or for food.

The description of a Chickadoo in the Slime Rancher 2 Slimepedia is shown
So small and cute... and clumsy!

It’s also worth nothing that once your Hen Hen and Roostro produce Chickadoos, they’ll then become Elders. Elder chickens can still be fed to slimes as meat, but they won’t be classed as a favourite food to any slime, and they’ll sadly no longer be able to breed new chickens.

Breeding chickens is easy, and if you can keep continually finding more Roostro’s, that’s another permanent food source to tide you by! For more on Slime Rancher 2, check out what you can do with Odd Onions.

